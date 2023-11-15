2023 CAFWCL: ‘We will play SC Casablanca like it's the final’ - Ampem Darkoa Coach

Ampem Darkoa Ladies Coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa

Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwa has disclosed that his side will approach their upcoming semi-final clash against Sporting Club Casablanca in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League like the ultimate game.

The match against Sporting Club Casablanca holds the key for Ampem Darkoa Ladies to secure a spot in the final.



Joe Nana Adarkwa expressed confidence in his team's abilities ahead of the game, acknowledging the tough nature of every semifinal.



The coach stated, "Every semifinal is like a final; very tough. We know we are going to have a very good game tomorrow." He revealed that both teams possess background information about each other, having studied each other's games. Despite the familiarity, Adarkwa is optimistic about Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerging victorious, saying, "In Sha Allah, we are going to win the game."

He noted the importance of approaching the match with a winning mindset, declaring, "Any war that you are going, you don’t need defeat. You predict a win, you work for it, and you get it."



The game which is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15 comes off at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, Ivory Coast at 8 pm.



JNA/EK