2023 CHAN: Black Galaxies probable starting line-up to face Madagascar

Black Galaxies

Head coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, Annor Walker is expected to name his side’s starting eleven to face Madagascar in their opening match of the 2023 CHAN tournament.

The Black Galaxies who are hoping to kick-start their campaign on a good note would have to overcome Madagascans at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui at 19:00 GMT.



Coach Annor Walker has been able to build a compact Black Galaxies team who have been together in camp for a while.



The team commenced their qualification for the tournament with back-to-back wins over Benin and further went on to beat Nigeria on penalty shootouts after a 2-2 aggregate match in the final qualifying match.



Some of the players who have assured a place in the starting line-up to face Madagascar is Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim who has proven himself beyond doubt.



Hearts of Oak’s midfielder, Gladson Awako who is undoubtedly one of the most experienced players in the squad is also expected to start the game as captain of the side. He recently picked up an injury in the game against Algeria but has recovered.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who was Ghana’s top-scorer in the qualifiers is also expected to start the match as the Black Galaxies' chances of bagging in the goals rest on his shoulders.



Hearts of Oak defenders Denis Korsah and lanky defender Konadu Yiadom are also expected to make the starting line-up.



However, on the left-hand flanks, Legon Cities, Jonah Attuquaye who is one of the nimble-footed players in the squad could also start the game as well as Kofi Kordzi.



Below is the probable starting line-up of the Black Galaxies:



Danlad Ibrahim

Denis Korsah



Augustine Randolf



Konadu Yiadom



Solomon Adomako



Razak Kasim

David Abagna



Gladson Awako



Jonah Attuquaye



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Razak Yussif

JNA/WA