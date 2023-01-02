2023 CHAN: Black Galaxies will be in good shape before start of tourney - Annor Walker

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker has assured that the team will be in good shape before the start of the 2023 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The team have been in Egypt to intensify their preparations ahead of the tournament.



Ghana recorded a win over Egypt's U-20 side before beating Al Ahly in their second friendly game.



With the team expected to leave for Algeria on January 3, the veteran Ghanaian trainer the team will be in good shape before the tournament kicks off.



“We are still in preparation," he said. "We have about two weeks ahead of us until the start of the tournament which I feel by then the team would have been in good shape.

“I have learnt a lot. The team has changed and the attitude of the boys has changed.



The way we started [preparations] from Prampram till here I can see a vast difference though we have only been here for one week," he added.



The Black Galaxies have been housed in Group C alongside Madagascar, Morocco and Sudan.



The CHAN tournament is scheduled to begin on January 13.