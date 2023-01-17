1
2023 CHAN: CAF announces mode of qualification for Ghana's group after Morocco's withdrawal

Black Galaxies Fl42k1FXwAIMjYc.jfif Black Galaxies

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the qualifying mode for Group C after Morocco pulled out of the 2023 Championship of African Nations tournament.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, CAF declared the group as a group of three, noting that the top two countries will progress to the knockout stage.

"The Committee decided that Group C will be composed of three teams and the first two teams will qualify for the knockout stages." 

Morocco did not make themselves available for their opening game against Sudan on Sunday, January 15, 2022.

CAF, in the statement, cited that the incident has been referred to the judicial body.

"The Organising Committee has referred the matter of Morocco no show at yesterday's scheduled fixture against Sudan to the competent judicial body."

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) in a statement released on January 12, 2023, announced their withdrawal from the competition.

The FMRF stated that their decision was made because the host country, Algeria, would not allow them to fly their players directly from Rabat to Constantine.

Ghana, Madagascar, and Sudan are the three remaining countries in the group. All three countries have been awarded three points each.

Ghana lost their opening game 2-1 to Madagascar and will play their final game against Sudan on Thursday.

Following the defeat, the Black Galaxies are at the bottom of the group. They will have to beat Sudan and hope for a favourable result in Sunda's last game against Madagascar.

EE/FNOQ

