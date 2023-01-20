0
Menu
Sports

2023 CHAN: 'Disappointed' Annor Walker reacts to Afriyie-Barnieh's suspension

Annor Walker 232 Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has expressed his disappointment over Daniel Afryie Barnieh's suspension in the 2023 Championship of African Nations tournament (CHAN).

Barnieh was sent off in Ghana's 3-1 win over Sudan on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and thus will not be available for the knockout stages if Ghana goes through.

Speaking at the post-match, Walker was dismayed to lose his starman but was optimistic about getting a good replacement for the games ahead.

"It's unfortunate Afriyie Barnieh got the red card. He's one of my top strikers, but I came with 25 players so I will have a replacement play in the quarterfinal stage, and after that, he can be in action," he said.

Daniel Afriyie, who scored in the win over Sudan, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute.

Ghana is second in the group with six points after two games, tied with group leaders Madagascar, and Sudan is third with three points.

The three countries in Group C were awarded 3 points each after Morocco pulled out of the tournament.

Therefore, the outcome of Madagascar's tie with Sudan will determine the two countries that will progress to the quarterfinals.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
Related Articles: