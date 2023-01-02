1
2023 CHAN: Libyan Football Federation threatens to pull out

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Libyan Football Federation hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The statement said: ''There are cases filed against the LFF in courts in violation of the rules and regulations of the LFF and the African and International Football Federations, which prohibit resorting to ordinary courts in sports disputes."

"We are now in the process of preparing to participate in a continental championship, and our team is in a training camp in Tunisia. We may have to withdraw if the capabilities are not available. The federation also has obligations with the foreign coach and his technical staff, who are bound by contracts and salaries to be paid on time."

"In our interest in the higher interest of the country, the matter requires the intervention of those concerned with the public interest, football in particular, to take measures that would ensure the progress of Libya's participation on the local level."

