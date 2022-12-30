0
2023 CHAN: Seidu Suraj earns late call up, joins Black Galaxies camp

Hearts of Oak attacking midfielder, Seidu Suraj has joined the Black Galaxies camp in Egypt where they are preparing for the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The 21-year-old will link up with the rest of the team in Cairo after he left Ghana on Thursday.

Suraj was initially scheduled to travel with the entire team on December 24, 2022, but was dropped from the final squad.

The highly-rated midfielder was instrumental for the Black Galaxies during the CHAN qualifications as he was impressive against Benin and Nigeria.

Suraj scored the final goal when the Ghana home-based national team beat Nigeria 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers.

He is expected to feature in the scheme of things of head coach Annor Walker who is an admirer of the player.

Suraj is also a member of the Ghana U23 team that progressed to the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they eliminated Mozambique.

Ghana have been housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

