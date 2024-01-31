2023 FIFA Global Transfer Report: Ghana emerges as seventh country with most players transferred globally

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana has emerged as the seventh country to transfer the most players as contained in the latest FIFA Global Transfer Report 2023.

A total of 630 players from Ghana engaged in transfers during this period, marking a 19.1% increase from 2022.



Among the 179 different nationalities with players making moves to new clubs abroad, Ghana and Nigeria stood out as the sole African representatives in the top ten, highlighting the substantial interest in talent from these countries.



While Ghana and Nigeria featured in the top ten in terms of the number of transfers, the leading positions in spending were exclusively occupied by nationalities from South America and Europe.

Transfers involving Ghanaian players generated $162.9 million, ranking 20th overall, with Nigeria surpassing at 15th place with $189.1 million.



Notably, Kudus Mohammed's high-profile transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham United for $48 million significantly contributed to Ghana's overall figure.



Furthermore, Ghana witnessed a notable 36.8% increase in transfers within Women's Football, securing the 8th position overall, with 52 players involved in these transactions.