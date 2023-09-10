2023 GFA Awards: Full list of winners from event

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Awards

The inaugural edition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Awards took place at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Saturday, September 10, 2023.

The vibrant event, which concluded successfully in the nation's capital, saw players, coaches, and clubs from various GFA-organized competitions receiving prestigious awards.



Vincent Atinga, a defender from Medeama SC, was named the best player of the season in the Ghana Premier League. Meanwhile, Mary Amponsah, an attacker from Ampem Darkoa Ladies, clinched two awards; the top scorer of the season and the best women's player of the season.



The reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama SC, and the Women's Premier League title holders, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, both walked away with four awards each.



Asante Kotoko secured recognition for being the most branded and the most vibrant club of the season, while FC Samartex 1996 earned the title of the best Supporters of the season.



The highest accolade of the night was presented to FIFA referee Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo for being named the best referee of the season. He was awarded a luxurious Hyundai Elantra in recognition of his achievement.



The ceremony attracted distinguished personalities, including officials from the GFA's partners, Black Stars players and officials, former footballers, and featured a performance by Kofi Kinaata, a four-time winner at the Ghana Music Awards for songwriting.



See the full list of winners below:



Best Branded Club — Asante Kotoko



Most Vibrant Club — Asante Kotoko



Best Supporters — FC Samartex 1996



DIVISION ONE LEAGUE CATEGORY

Discovery of the season — Richmond Apokum (Attram De Visser SC)



Goalkeeper of the season — Solomon Ohene Nimo (Skyy FC)



Top Scorer of the season — Baba Hamadu Musa (Skyy FC)



Best Player of the season — Baba Hamadu Musa (Skyy FC)



Match Commissioners of the Year — Alice Ayine (female), Michael Ntow Ayeh (male)



MTN FA CUP CATEGORY



Best coach of the season — Abdul Karim Zito (Dreams FC)



Top Scorers of the season — Samuel Adom Antwi (King Faisal) and Manaf Abdul Umar (Real Tamale United)



Discovery of the season — Aziz Abdul Issah (Dreams FC)



Best Player of the season — Samuel Adom Antwi (King Faisal)



Goalkeeper of the season — Solomon Agbesi (Dreams FC)

WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE & FA CUP CATEGORY



Discovery of the season — Ellen Alormenu (Essiam Socrates FC)



Goalkeeper of the season — Grace Banwaa (Hasaacas Ladies)



Top scorer of the season — Mary Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Club of the season — Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Coach of the Season — Joe Nana Adarkwah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Best Player of the Season — Mary Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE CATEGORY



Discovery of the season — Abass Samari Salifu (Accra Lions)



Goalkeeper of the season — Felix Kyei (Medeama SC)



Top Scorer of the season — Abednego Tetteh (Bibiani Goldstars)

Goal of the season — Eric Serge Zeze (Asante Kotoko)



Club of the season — Medeama SC



Best Player of the season — Vincent Atinga



Coach of the season — Augustine Adotey



REFEREES OF THE SEASON



Referee of the season (Male) — Julian Nunoo



Assistant Referee of the season (Male)— Emmanuel Dolagbanu



Referee of the season (Female) — Rita Boateng Nkansah



Assistant Referee of the season (Female) — Gloria Sena Kumedzro



BEST PLAYERS IN THE JUVENILE LEAGUE



Ashanti Region: Faadil Rahman Yussif

Brong Ahafo: Fordjour Righteous



Central Region: Henry Osei Poku



Eastern Region: Havor Dziwornu



Northern Region: Fuseini Kamaldeen



Volta Region: Richard Sarfo



Upper West Region: Rashedan Yakubu



Upper East Region: Azure Nyaabila



Western Region: Henry Osei Poku



Greater Region: Ishmael Aborta