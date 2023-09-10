2023 GFA Awards: Julian Nunoo gets Hyundai Elantra after emerging as best referee

Julian Nunoo

FIFA referee Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo was crowned the best referee of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season at the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Awards in Accra.

Nunoo, whose officiating journey commenced at an impressive age of 17, stood tall as the standout referee of the Ghana Premier League last season, as recognized by the country's football governing body.



Acknowledging Nunoo's exceptional performance throughout the season, the Ghana Football Association bestowed upon him a prestigious prize - a brand new Hyundai Elantra, valued at thousands of cedis, along with an illustrious commemorative plaque.



At present, Nunoo commands a distinguished position among the top referees in West Africa, earning recognition from CAF.

His recent officiation of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg fixture between ASC Kara of Togo and Académie Football Amadou Diallo from Côte D'Ivoire is a testament to his prowess.



It is worth noting that Nunoo is the son of retired FIFA referee Thomas Nunoo.



This grand awards ceremony unfolded at the hallowed grounds of the University of Professional Studies auditorium in Accra, where the luminaries of Ghanaian football came together to celebrate excellence in the sport.