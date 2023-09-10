2023 GFA Awards: Medeama’s Vincent Atinga named Ghana Premier League Player of the Season

Medeama’s Vincent Atinga

Medeama defender, Vincent Atinga, has rightfully earned the coveted 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season accolade.

Among the contenders for this prestigious title were notable players including his teammate Jonathan Sowah, Abednego Tetteh from Bibiani Gold Stars, Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United (now with Yanga), Sampson Eduku, and Michel Otou.



Throughout the 2022/2023 season, Atinga's performance consistently shone, earning him multiple Ghana Premier League Man of the Match awards.



Notably, he showcased remarkable skill by netting an impressive 11 goals, with an impressive 9 of them coming from perfectly executed penalty conversions.

Atinga's proficiency in finding the net established an extraordinary record, making him the highest-scoring defender in the 2022-2023 GPL, with 11 goals to his credit.



Additionally, he also held the distinction of being the player with the most successful penalty conversions in the same season, totaling an impressive 9 penalties.



Vincent Atinga's stellar displays played a pivotal role in Medeama's historic achievement of clinching the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title