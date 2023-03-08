2023 President's Cup: Stadium was empty because Hearts, Kotoko are not entertaining - Shardow

Dreams FC general manager, Ameenu Shardow

Dreams FC general manager, Ameenu Shardow, says the Accra Sports Stadium was emptey for the 2023 President's Cup fixture because Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are not entertaining.

He believes the fans are deserting the matches of the two most glamourous club in Ghana because they are not winning games.



He conceded that this is a dangerous trend for Ghana's football development.



The Ghana Premier League has been sufferig the issue of poor fan patronage recently, with games being played in virtually empty stadiums.



"All these things don’t bode well for a game of this magnitude," he told Joy Sports.

"For other clubs, there are other peculiar reasons why we are not filling our stadiums but then for these two big clubs, it's very clear; once you get the performance [the fans will come].



"I can remember under Boadu, Hearts was selling really, really good entertainment football.



"I remember when he played Olympics at the height of COVID, when there was 25% stadium attendance cap, they broke the gate."