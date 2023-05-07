0
2023 U23 AFCON: Black Meteors boss Ibrahim Tanko reacts to 'not easy' draw against host Morocco

Black Meteors The Black Meteors in a training session

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's U23 's national team, the Black Meteors, are gearing up for the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations with head coach Ibrahim Tanko, expressing confidence in their chances following the group stage draw on Friday.

The tournament is set to kick off on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with the Black Meteors facing host country Morocco in the opening match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Tanko acknowledges that the Black Meteors have been given a challenging path to the semi-finals, having been drawn in the same group as Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

In an interview with footballmadeinghana.com, Tanko noted that facing the young Atlas Lions on their home turf will be no easy task, with the host nation enjoying significant support from their fans.

“It’s not going to be easy (playing) against a host nation…they have their support behind them but we will do our best to stand them and not spoil our chance to go to the Olympics", he said.

Ghana has qualified for the Olympic games since 2004, making 20 years by the next edition in Paris next year.

