2023 U23 AFCON: Black Meteors to engage Egypt in friendly game

The Black Meteors are camping ahead of ahead of the upcoming 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana's U23 national football team, the Black Meteors, are reportedly set to face off against Egypt's U23 national team in a friendly match as part of their training tour in Cairo.

Led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko, the team is expected to depart from Ghana on Monday, June 12, with a final squad, after initially announcing a provisional 29-man squad.



The preparatory match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 15, at the Alexandria Stadium.



Both teams view this friendly encounter as an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and tactics in preparation for the upcoming 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco.

Egypt, being the defending champions from the previous edition in 2019, find themselves in Group B, alongside Mali, Gabon, and Niger.



On the other hand, Ghana has been placed in Group A, where they will compete against Congo, Guinea, and the host country, Morocco.



Before heading to Morocco, the Black Meteors are planning to engage in several additional test matches during their stay in Egypt.