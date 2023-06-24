2023 U23 AFCON: Ernest Nuamah joins Black Meteors camp in Morocco

Ernest Nuamah

Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah has joined his Black Meteors teammates at their training camp in Rabat as they gear up for the 2023 African Cup of Nations(AFCON).

Nuamah, who earned his first call-up to the senior national team, was a substitute in Ghana's goalless draw against Madagascar in an AFCON Qualifying match last weekend.



Having fulfilled his duties with the senior team, Nuamah has now arrived at the Black Meteors camp to bolster the squad ahead of their opening match against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.



The speedy winger played a pivotal role in Ghana's qualification for the U23 AFCON during the final qualifiers against Algeria.

Nuamah's presence in the camp is expected to provide a morale boost to the team as they focus on their opening game this Sunday.



The Black Meteors have set their sights on progressing through the Group stage and reaching the semi-finals of the tournament, with the ultimate goal of securing one of the three slots available to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



It has been nearly two decades since Ghana last competed in the Olympic Games Men's Soccer event, with their last appearance dating back to the 2004 Games held in Athens.