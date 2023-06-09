2023 U23 AFCON: 'I am confident Ghana will qualify for the Olympics in Paris' - Randy Abbey

GFA Executive Member, Dr Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association's Executive Council Member, Dr. Randy Abbey, has expressed optimism about the country's chances at the upcoming U-23 AFCON in Morocco to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

The Heart of Lions president says it as an opportunity for coach Ibrahim Tanko to redeem the team following their failure to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



The Black Meteors suffered a disappointing loss to South Africa in the third-place playoffs of the 2019 AFCON, which cost them a spot in the Olympic Games.



However, with the U-23 AFCON set to take place in Morocco from June 24 to July 8, Dr. Randy Abbey believes this tournament presents a chance for the team to rewrite the narrative of their previous setback.



However, Dr. Randy Abbey remains confident in the abilities of coach Ibrahim Tanko and his technical team to guide the team to success.

“They were very unlucky in 2019, I mean where we missed the penalty against South Africa, which was quite unfortunate," he told Citi Sports.



“I see the technical team very focused, Ibrahim Tanko is someone I know pretty well, he takes his work seriously, together with Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.



“Despite the fact that it is a tough group, I am confident Ghana will qualify for the Olympics in Paris.”