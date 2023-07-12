2023 U23 AFCON: I will leave it to the fans to rate my performance - Emmanuel Yeboah

In a humble gesture, Ghana's U-23 national team forward, Emmanuel Yeboah, has chosen not to rate his performance at the recently concluded U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.
Instead, he graciously credits the fans for their judgment and assessment of his contributions at the Black Meteors' failed campaign.
Despite the Black Meteors' early exit from the tournament, Yeboah made his mark by netting three goals in three games.
His remarkable journey began with an impactful display against Congo, where he emerged from the bench to score two crucial goals, ultimately securing a thrilling 3-2 victory for his team.
During an interview with Joy Sports, Yeboah expressed the challenges he faced in evaluating his involvement in the competition.
“Sometimes you play a game and you will think you have done well but the fans will think otherwise,” he said. “I cannot rate myself. I leave that to the fans.”
Looking ahead, the talented forward emphasized his unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional performances whenever given the opportunity to represent any national team.
“I expect to achieve and score more goals for the Ghana national team as well,” he continued.
