0
Menu
Sports

2023 U23 AFCON: I will leave it to the fans to rate my performance - Emmanuel Yeboah

Emmanuel Yeboah 565667879789 Ghana's U-23 national team forward, Emmanuel Yeboah

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In a humble gesture, Ghana's U-23 national team forward, Emmanuel Yeboah, has chosen not to rate his performance at the recently concluded U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Instead, he graciously credits the fans for their judgment and assessment of his contributions at the Black Meteors' failed campaign.

Despite the Black Meteors' early exit from the tournament, Yeboah made his mark by netting three goals in three games.

His remarkable journey began with an impactful display against Congo, where he emerged from the bench to score two crucial goals, ultimately securing a thrilling 3-2 victory for his team.

During an interview with Joy Sports, Yeboah expressed the challenges he faced in evaluating his involvement in the competition.

“Sometimes you play a game and you will think you have done well but the fans will think otherwise,” he said. “I cannot rate myself. I leave that to the fans.”

Looking ahead, the talented forward emphasized his unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional performances whenever given the opportunity to represent any national team.

“I expect to achieve and score more goals for the Ghana national team as well,” he continued.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: