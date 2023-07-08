2023 WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations: Daniel Afful named Man-of-the-Match in Niger draw

goalkeeper Daniel Afful

Ghana's U20 male national team, the Black Satellites, kicked off their U20WAFU Boys campaign with a 1-1 draw against Niger yesterday, and goalkeeper Daniel Afful stole the spotlight with his exceptional performance.

Afful's outstanding display between the posts earned him the well-deserved title of Man of the Match.



Throughout the game, Afful proved to be instrumental for Ghana, ensuring that the Black Satellites avoided defeat in their opening fixture.



Right from the start, Ghana showcased their intent and dominated proceedings.



Their attacking prowess paid off when Mustapha Yakubu curled in a brilliant shot from a set piece, giving Ghana a well-deserved lead at the halftime break.

In the second half, the Nigeriens rallied back with determination, pushing forward in search of an equalizer.



As the intensity of the match heightened, Afful became the last line of defense for the Black Satellites, displaying remarkable reflexes and agility to deny Niger's attacking threats.



However, despite Afful's heroics, Ghana's hopes of a winning start were dashed in the dying moments of the game.



Niger managed to break through the Ghanaian defense, finding the back of the net with a well-placed strike, thus denying coach Samuel Boadu's team the victory they had fought hard for.