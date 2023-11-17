2024 Elections: Bukom Banku predicts victory for Mahama, eyes IGP, Vice President role

Ghanaian boxer cum comedian, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer cum comedian, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku has discounted the chances of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the 2024 elections.

Bukom Banku on Asempa FM stated that Bawumia is a party to what he views to be the mess created by the Akufo-Addo government and therefore will suffer the consequence of same in the 2024 elections.



Bukom Banku also predicted a huge victory for John Dramani Mahama, indicating that Ghanaians made a grave error voting against him in the 2016 elections.



Braimah Kamoko is confident that Ghanaians have learnt their lessons and will entrust the running of the country in the hands of John Mahama in the 2024 elections.



He is also hopeful of securing an important role in the John Mahama government. Bukom Banku prefers the vice president or IGP or National Security role.



The comedian indicated that when given the post, he will restore what he contends to be the breakdown in discipline.

“Mahama is coming in 2024. Mahama will be our president from 2024. Mahama worked hard for the country despite the election petition. Ghanaians didn’t listen to Mahama and voted against him but in 2024, Mahama will come back. Akufo-Addo is not my friend.



“Bawumia is our vice president and a man of God but when your father cannot fit in, the pikin can also not fit in. Mahama will win the elections and he could choose as vice president or IGP. I could be national security chief and I will behave like Idi Amin,” he said.



Banku was in the news recently after he was spotted in a viral video engaging in shadowboxing with Alan Kyerematen.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, the comic relief video saw the African Mayweather dropping to the grounds after Alan Cash displayed his boxing prowess.



Alan Kyerematen and Bukom Banku's seconds of shadowboxing threw fans into a state of laughter at the Trust Sports Emporium.









