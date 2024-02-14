2024 Futsal AFCON: Ghana Coach Philip Boakye aims for World Cup qualification

Ghana recently thumped Cote D’Ivoire to earn a spot in the upcoming AFCON in Morocco

Philip Boakye, the coach of Ghana’s national futsal team, has set his sights on securing qualification for the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Azerbaijan.

This determination follows Ghana’s recent triumph over Cote D’Ivoire, earning them a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.



Despite facing a daunting 4-0 deficit in the first leg, Ghana staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a 6-2 victory on the road and securing qualification on the away goal rule with a 6-6 aggregate scoreline.



Boakye said they did their homework well after to overturn the result.



“We were motivated by the President going into the return leg. He told the boys to go all out and overturn the home result and qualify for the AFCON tournament,” he told the GFA.

“We saw their play in the first leg and corrected our mistakes and mapped up a strategy which worked for us to win 6:2 to make the AFCON.



“Our aim is to go to the World Cup and so we will go all out in the AFCON in Morocco.”



Ghana will join seven other qualified teams in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be staged in Rabat, Morocco from 8–17 April, 2024.