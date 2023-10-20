2024 Olympic Games: 23 players invited to Black Queens camp for Benin tie

Black Queens

Black Queens head coach, Nora Häuptle has invited twenty-three (23) players for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers against Benin.

Ghana face Benin in the second round of the qualifiers with IK Nokorpping’s Azumah Bugre returning to the squad after sitting out in the last call up due to injury.



AS FAR club defender, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi gets to join the squad after a brilliant season with her side.



Mary Amponsah, Stella Nyamekye, Kerrie McCarthy and Adama Alhassan remain the only home based-players in the squad.



The first leg fixture is scheduled for 27th October in Cotonou with the reverse fixture for the Accra Sports stadium on 31st October.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



