2024 Olympic Games Qualifier: Watch highlights of Blacks Queens' victory over Benin

The Black Queens of Ghana continued their impressive run in their qualification series with a 3-0 victory over Benin in the 2024 Olympic Games Qualifiers at the Stade de l’Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou on Friday, October 2023.

Goals from Doris Boaduwaa and a brace from Gifty Assifuah were enough to hand Coach Nora Hauptle and her charges a comfortable victory ahead of the return leg in Ghana.



The first half of the game saw the Black Queens of Ghana take control, with a goal separating the two national teams at halftime.



A penalty kick awarded to Ghana provided the breakthrough, which was expertly converted by the prolific goal-scorer, Doris Boaduwaa.



In the second half, Benin aimed to stage a comeback but lacked the necessary quality to execute their plan effectively. Ghana, on the other hand, continued to impress with their offensive prowess.



Gifty Assifuah stepped up with a brilliant performance, netting two goals in the 73rd and 78th minutes, further solidifying Ghana's lead and sealing a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

Following this convincing win, the Black Queens will return to Ghana and begin preparations for the upcoming reverse fixture of the tie, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 31.



