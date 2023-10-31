2024 Olympic Games Qualifiers: Ghana beat Benin to qualify to next stage

A scene from the game

The Black Queens of Ghana continued their unbeaten run with an impressive 2-0 victory over Benin in the second leg encounter of the 2024 Olympic Games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 31.

Goals from Evelyn Badu and an own goal from the opponent ensured Coach Nora Hauptle and her charges made it their tenth consecutive victory in all games since she took over in January 2023.



The Queens earlier recorded a 3-0 win in the first leg fixture in Benin, Cotonou on Sunday, October 29, to record a 5-0 score on aggregate which means Ghana have progressed to the third round of qualifiers.



Ghana started brightly but failed to find the back of the net despite being the better side with good chances to break the deadlock as the first half ended goalless.



Back from recess, Evelyn Badu fetched the opening goal with a sublime finish to give Ghana the lead in the 65th minute.



Ten minutes later, the Queens doubled their advantage when Badu mounted an intense pressure from the opponent who scored from an own goal to make it 2-0 in the 75th minute.

Advancing to the next stage of the qualifiers will mean the Black Queens will face one of Africa's heavy giants in Zambia.



However, before the third round of the fixture, Ghana will face Namibia in an AFCON qualifier.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/ DAG