0
Menu
Sports

2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens captain Portia Boakye confident of victory in second leg against Guinea

Black Queens 4657689.png The Black Queens will face Guinea at home on Tuesday

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens' skipper, Portia Boakye, has expressed the team’s determination ahead of the second leg of their first-round 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea on Tuesday.

Despite holding a comfortable 3-0 advantage from the first leg, Boakye emphasized that the team will play for victory in the match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana women's national team exhibited their prowess in the first leg in Conakry, securing a resounding 3-0 victory with goals from Vivian Konadu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Evelyn Badu.

Buoyed by the impressive first-leg performance, the team completed their final training session on Monday evening, with all 23 players participating to fine-tune their preparations ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Addressing the media before the training, Black Queens captain Portia Boakye assured Ghanaians of their intent to secure another victory on home soil.

“As my coach [Nora Hauptle said], we can’t promise any goals because if we do and we don’t get them [Ghanaians will come for us],” she said.

“[But] of course, we will score Guinea. We are winning the game tomorrow because myself and the other players are ready.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Related Articles: