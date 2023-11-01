2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens to face Zambia in third round

Black Queens of Ghana

The Black Queens of Ghana will face Zambia in the third round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers after dispatching Benin in the second round.

Ghana defeated Benin 5-0 on aggregate to advance to the next stage, where they will engage the World Cup participants.



Zambia reached the third round of qualifiers without kicking a ball after they drew by in the earlier stages. The two teams will square off in February next year.



Meanwhile, in a tough game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, the Black Queens scored twice in the second half to beat Benin.

Norway-based midfielder, Evelyn Badu opened the scoring after slotting home in the 65th minute before the Black Queens forced their visitors into an error ten minutes later through an own goal.



The Black Queens eliminated Guinea in the first round of qualifiers.