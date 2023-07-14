2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Queens face Guinea

Black Queens | File photo

The Black Queens of Ghana are beginning their journey in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France today.

Following the failure of the Black Meteors to secure qualification to the games, the women are keen on booking a ticket to Paris to represent the country.



In the first round of the African qualifiers for the women, the Black Queens are tasked to go past their counterparts from Guinea.



The first leg of the clash is set to be played later today.



Ghana’s Black Queens are playing as the away side but remain poised for victory as echoed by head coach Nora Hauptle.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday, the gaffer said her players know what to do to get a win away from home.



“We have different task given to the players. Everybody has a role, positioning and game plan that they need to stick on. I demand my players mostly to work with cohesion, support each other and fight for each other,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.



The Swiss tactician continued, “These are the tasks and they know what to do for a sure win tomorrow.”



The match between Guinea and Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt today at Stade de Generale Lansana Conte.