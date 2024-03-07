2024 President’s Cup: We respected ASEC Mimosas too much - Kotoko assistant coach

David Ocloo, assistant manager of Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has attributed their loss in the 2024 President's Cup to ASEC Mimosas to the excessive respect they showed towards the visiting team.

The Ivorian giants secured a 2-1 victory over the Porcupine Warriors with two goals in the first half at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 5.



This defeat marks Asante Kotoko's second consecutive loss in the President's Cup, following their defeat to rivals Hearts of Oak last year.



Ocloo expressed the team's disappointment and humbly asked for forgiveness from their supporters, highlighting their initial aim to bring pride to Ghana.



“It is very disappointing, and hard to take, we planned to make Ghana proud today. They should forgive us,” said Ocloo.

“We respected them too much in the first half. Our second half was very good,” he told the media.



Despite their recent CAF Champions League defeat against Wydad Casablanca, ASEC Mimosas accepted GHALCA's invitation to participate in Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration.



The special football match between ASEC and Kotoko was part of Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations.