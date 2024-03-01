2024 Rideafrique Accra Criterium to attract over 200 cyclists

CEO of Rideafrique, Richard Agu

Source: Nicholas Akussah

As part of initiatives to promote cycling across the country, over 200 riders have submitted their names for this year's Rideafrique Accra Criterium.

The event slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on March 30, 2024, will see male and female riders battle for the ultimate prize in a total of 30 km (105 km).



The prestigious event is also geared towards testing the endurance, strength, and strategic thinking of cyclists, as well as pushing them to their limits as they strive to outperform their competitors.



The Chief Executive Officer of Rideafrique, Mr. Richard Agu, disclosed measures outlined to ensure the successful hosting of the event.



Adding to that, it would also serve as a platform to promote and highlight the importance of environmental conservation.



"We have meticulously planned every aspect to ensure a seamless experience for both participants and spectators. Safety measures, including medical support and assistance vehicles, will be in place throughout the race to guarantee the well-being of the cyclists.

"In addition to the intense competition, the Rideafrique Accra Criterium aims to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices. The event will be held in partnership with local conservation organizations, highlighting the importance of preserving the natural beauty of the regions through which the race passes," he said.



Richard Agu mentioned that winners of the race would walk home with consolidated prizes, among other products from sponsors.



"Well, we are thrilled to announce that there are incredible prizes up for grabs, including cash prizes and a home trainer set, which also includes a RideAfrique Cycling Jersey. The cash prizes will surely add extra excitement to the event. Participants will have the chance to win a substantial amount of money, making their efforts and dedication even more rewarding. Whether it's for their personal achievements or to support a charitable cause, the cash prizes will undoubtedly make a significant impact," he stated.



The 2024 Rideafrique Accra Criterium, a Ghana Cycling Federation-recognized event, is expected to attract foreign cyclists from Liberia, the USA, the UK, Togo, Benin, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria.