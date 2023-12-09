2024 WAFCON: The expectation is to make history in Morocco - Doris Boaduwaa

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa, says the expectation is to make history when they participate in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana women’s national team secured qualification for the tournament to be hosted in Morocco next year after a 3-2 aggregate win over Namibia.



Nora Hauptle’s ladies won the first leg 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium a week ago but lost the reverse fixture last Tuesday in South Africa. Doris scored a double in that game.



However, the first leg win gave them enough credit to make a return to the Women’s AFCON for the first time since 2018.

Speaking of her ambitions for the tournament, Doris said she’s aiming to make history.



“As a player, I feel very happy to have achieved this feat after five years. I feel excellent and the expectation is to go and make history. Coming into the team from the junior team has also boosted my confidence,” she told Flashscore.