6
Menu
Sports

2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Queens demolish Rwanda to progress to final round

BQ New 2023 Players of Black Queens celebrating their victory

Tue, 26 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana produced a stunning performance to record a 5-0 mauling over the She Amavubis of Rwanda in the second leg of the2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26.

Coach Nora Hauptile’s side had earlier thrashed the Rwandans 7:0 in the first leg at Kigali on Wednesday, September 20, making the second leg a mere formality.

The Queens dominated the first 45 minutes of the game and went into the break, having scored 4-0, Alice Kusi scored a hattrick, while Evelyn Badu fetched another goal.

Back from recess, the Ghanaian contingents continued to dominate in the second stanza and fetched another goal, courtesy a strike from Stella Nyamekeye.

The 5-0 victory earns Ghana a 12-0 aggregate win, securing a place in the final qualifying round as they gear up to face Namibia.

The winner from this tie will secure a place at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.

Check the tweet below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



LSN/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: