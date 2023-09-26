2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Queens demolish Rwanda to progress to final round

The Black Queens of Ghana produced a stunning performance to record a 5-0 mauling over the She Amavubis of Rwanda in the second leg of the2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26.
Coach Nora Hauptile’s side had earlier thrashed the Rwandans 7:0 in the first leg at Kigali on Wednesday, September 20, making the second leg a mere formality.
The Queens dominated the first 45 minutes of the game and went into the break, having scored 4-0, Alice Kusi scored a hattrick, while Evelyn Badu fetched another goal.
Back from recess, the Ghanaian contingents continued to dominate in the second stanza and fetched another goal, courtesy a strike from Stella Nyamekeye.
The 5-0 victory earns Ghana a 12-0 aggregate win, securing a place in the final qualifying round as they gear up to face Namibia.
The winner from this tie will secure a place at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.
Check the tweet below:
⏰ Full time in Accra ..!— GHANA BLACK QUEENS ???????? (@Team_GhanaWomen) September 26, 2023
We advance into the next stage with a 12:0 aggregate. Simple fɛfɛɛfɛ????
???????? 5:0 ????????#MissionVolta????#ShineBlackQueens ✨???????? #BringBackTheLove ???? pic.twitter.com/I0QJNVEd0z
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
LSN/OGB
- Fatawu Hamidu recovers in time for Medeama’s trip to face Horoya
- Expect something new from Nsoatreman this season – General Manager
- Forson Amankwah nets brace for Red Bull Salzburg in big OFB Cup victory
- 2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Queens to battle Namibia in next round after eliminating Rwanda
- Hearts of Oak fans unhappy with price of replica kits for 2023/2024 season
- Read all related articles