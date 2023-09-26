2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Queens demolish Rwanda to progress to final round

Players of Black Queens celebrating their victory

The Black Queens of Ghana produced a stunning performance to record a 5-0 mauling over the She Amavubis of Rwanda in the second leg of the2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26.

Coach Nora Hauptile’s side had earlier thrashed the Rwandans 7:0 in the first leg at Kigali on Wednesday, September 20, making the second leg a mere formality.



The Queens dominated the first 45 minutes of the game and went into the break, having scored 4-0, Alice Kusi scored a hattrick, while Evelyn Badu fetched another goal.



Back from recess, the Ghanaian contingents continued to dominate in the second stanza and fetched another goal, courtesy a strike from Stella Nyamekeye.



The 5-0 victory earns Ghana a 12-0 aggregate win, securing a place in the final qualifying round as they gear up to face Namibia.



The winner from this tie will secure a place at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.



Check the tweet below:

⏰ Full time in Accra ..!



We advance into the next stage with a 12:0 aggregate. Simple fɛfɛɛfɛ????



???????? 5:0 ????????#MissionVolta????#ShineBlackQueens ✨???????? #BringBackTheLove ???? pic.twitter.com/I0QJNVEd0z — GHANA BLACK QUEENS ???????? (@Team_GhanaWomen) September 26, 2023

