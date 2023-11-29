2024 Women’s AFCON: 'Qualifying means everything to us' – Linda Eshun ahead of Namibia game

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has stated that qualifying to the 2024 Women’s AFCON would mean the world to them after missing the last two editions.

The last time the Ghana women’s national team qualified for the tournament was in 2018 when Ghana hosted the tournament.



The Black Queens set to host Namibia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, in the first leg of the final round of qualifying for the AFCON.



The team is yet to lose a game under Nora Hauptle since she took over in February this year and has taken charge of 9 games.

The IR Football Club defender was part of the team that featured for the Black Queens the last time they played in the AFCON.



“For the qualification, it means everything to us. We’ve been out for almost five years…since 2018 when we hosted (the competition) in Ghana, I was part of it we were not able to even go beyond the group stage so this qualification means everything to us. It means a lot to us,” she told the GFA.