2024 Women’s AFCON qualifiers: Black Queens pitched against Rwanda

Ghana's women's national team, the Black Queens, now knows their opponent for the first phase of the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.
During a draw ceremony held in Rabat on Thursday, July 6, it was revealed that Ghana will face Rwanda in the upcoming qualifiers.
The two-legged fixture will determine which team progresses to the next round.
The winner of the Ghana-Rwanda matchup will then go on to face the winner of the match between The Gambia and Namibia in the second round of the qualifiers.
The first round of qualifiers is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 26, 2023. Following that, the second round of matches is set to occur between November 27 and December 5, 2023.
From the second round, a total of eleven teams will qualify to join Morocco, the host nation, for the main tournament.
Ghana missed out on the previous edition after falling to Nigeria 2-1 on aggregate over the two legs.
