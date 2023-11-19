2026 Euro qualifiers: Watch France's 14 unanswered goals against Gibraltar

Kylian Mbappe scored a hatrick on the night

France scored seven goals in each half as they recorded their biggest-ever win by thrashing 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The hosts are already through to the Germany tournament but did not take things easy as Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick that included a 40-yard strike.



Teenager Warren Zaire-Emery was one of seven different first-half scorers.



At 17 years, eight months and 11 days, he became France's youngest player since 1914.



He marked his debut with a goal to make it 3-0 before going off injured.



Ethan Santos turned Jonathan Clauss' cross into his own net after just three minutes before Marcus Thuram made it 2-0 minutes later.



Then came Zaire-Emery's goal before the unfortunate Santos was shown a red card in the 18th minute.

Mbappe made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before further strikes from Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana made it 7-0 at the break.



France appeared to take their foot off the pedal for a while as it took until the 63rd minute for them to add an eighth, Adrien Rabiot drilling home.



But then the goals started flowing again as Coman and Ousmane Dembele scored before Mbappe grabbed two more - including a stunning 40-yard finish after the striker spotted goalkeeper Dayle Coleing off his line.



Olivier Giroud rounded off the huge win by helping himself to two goals in quick succession shortly before the final whistle.



France finished the game with 39 shots on goal, compared to none for Gibraltar.



