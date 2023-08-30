2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana to host Madagascar in first game of journey to mundial

The Black Stars are hoping to excel in the upcoming qualifiers to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana will begin the campaign for the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in November 2023.

This week, the full fixtures for the World Cup qualifiers have been revealed on the back of the draw conducted in July.



It can be recalled that when the draw was held, the Black Stars were pitted in Group I.



In the group, Ghana has to deal with Mali, Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic, and Chad.



According to the full fixtures for the qualifiers, Ghana will host Madagascar in the first game of the qualifiers in November between November 13 and 21.



In that international break, Ghana will also take on Comoros in the same month.

After the first two games, the World Cup qualifiers will break and resume in June 2024.



Below are Ghana's full fixtures for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:



13 - 21 November 2023 Ghana x Madagascar || Comoros x Ghana



03 - 11 June 2024 Mali x Ghana || Ghana x Central Africa



17 - 25 March 2025 Ghana x Chad || Madagascar x Ghana

01 - 09 September 2025 Chad x Ghana || Ghana x Mali



06 - 14 October 2025 Central Africa x Ghana || Ghana x Comoros



Ghana after debuting at the FIFA World Cup in 2006 has gone on to play at four different tournaments.



