2026 FIFA World Cup: Referee Guezzaz Samir from Morocco appointed to handle Ghana vs. Madagascar game

Referee Guezzaz Samir

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed referees who will be handling the game between Ghana and Madagascar.

Ahead of the game, Referee Guezzaz Samir from Morocco has been selected to officiate the game as the centre referee.



He will be assisted by his compatriots Brinsi Zakaria and Naciri Hamza as the first and second assistant respectively.



“Morocco’s Guezzaz Samir will be the centre referee for Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar. Samir, 43, will be assisted by Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant I), Naciri Hamza (Assistant II) and EL Jaafari Noureddine (Fourth Referee). Nigeria’s Shaibu Amadu is the Referee Assessor as Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria operates as Match Commissioner,” a communiqué from the Ghana FA announced on Tuesday.

The communique from the GFA continued, “Ghana will open her qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi and according to FIFA, the game is scheduled for 16:00Hrs kick off on Friday, November 17, 2023.”



The Black Stars will need to beat Madagascar next month before travelling to Comoros for the second game of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



A good start by winning the two games will give the Black Stars a good chance of making it to the next mundial.