2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana in 3rd place after first two games in Group I

Ghana is now third in the Group I standings of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghana missed a big chance of going top of Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after losing to Comoros on Tuesday evening.

The Black Stars today locked horns with Comoros in the second game of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



In a game played at the Moroni Stadium, the Black Stars could have led by two goals in the first half but squandered the chances that came their way.



Striker Antoine Semenyo had the best chance of the first half but only fired his shot into the side net.



Later, Jordan Ayew was located in the box by Inaki Williams who sent a beautiful cross.

Unfortunately, the Crystal Palace man headed the ball over the bar.



In the final minutes of the first half, a poor defensive showing from Ghana allowed Myziane Maolida the space to fire an unstoppable shot that beat goalkeeper Richard Ofori to give Comoros the lead.



After the narrow defeat, Ghana is now third in the Group I standings of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Comoros is now top of the Group with six points while Mali is in second.