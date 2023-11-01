2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana takes on Madagascar at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on November 17

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Black Stars of Ghana will commence the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next month.

In a game to be played on November 17, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



“Ghana will open her 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. According to FIFA, the game is scheduled for 16:00Hrs kick off on Friday, November 17, 2023,” a communique from the Ghana FA said.



It continued, “The Black Stars will be aiming to kick start the World Cup qualifying campaign on a good note in their quest for another appearance on the World Cup having made it to the last edition in Qatar 2022.”

After the game against Madagascar, the Black Stars will travel to Comoros to play against their national team in the second game of the qualifiers.



Already, Coach Chris Hughton is putting together his squad for the two crucial upcoming games.