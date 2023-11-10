2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hope to begin campaign with wins

Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17

The senior national team, the Black Stars will hope to begin the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with wins.

The four-time African champions have come under pressure following their recent back-to-back defeats against Mexico and USA.



Ghana as part of their preparation for the Mundial qualifiers lined up the two friendly games in October.



However, the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat against the CONCACAF champions before a 4-0 defeat against the US Men's national team.



Following the defeats, the team was criticized with several football fans calling for the sacking of Chris Hughton who is the head coach of the side.

On Thursday, November 9, it was widely reported that the former Premier League coach would be fired for his uninspiring performance.



However, Hughton, who signed a 21-month deal has to save his job by winning against Madagascar and Comoros in the first two games of the qualifiers.



Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before travelling to play Comoros on Nivember 21.



The Black Stars will hope to begin the qualifiers by winning both games as they hope secure qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Canada, USA and Mexico.