2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars resume training session in Comoros ahead of match

The Black Stars of Ghana resumed training on Sunday in Comoros ahead of their match on Tuesday, November 21, in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Black Stars have arrived in Moroni for their second Group I FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Tuesday.



Coach Chris Hughton travelled with all 25 players who were called up for the first match against Madagascar.



The team had a rigorous training session in the Comoros capital as the technical team supervised the training session.



The Black Stars will be hoping to get their second win in the qualifiers when they take on Comoros.

Ghana beat Madagascar 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, while the Comoros defeated the Central African Republic 4-2 in their opening game of the qualifiers.



The game against the Comoros is scheduled for the Moroni Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



Watch the Black Stars training session below:



