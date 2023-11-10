2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to open camp next week in Accra ahead of Madagascar and Comoros games
The Black Stars will open camp next week ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros.
The former Premier League manager Chris Hughton has released a 25-man squad for the opening two World Cup qualifying games.
The players are expected to report to camp after this weekend fixtures for their respective clubs.
Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before facing Comoros at the Moroni Stadium on November 21, 2023.
It’s noteworthy captain Andre Ayew has made a return to the squad despite being unattached. Meanwhile, Jojo Wollacot, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari and Kamaldeen Sulemana who have been out of the national team due to injuries are back to the team.
Arsenal star Thomas Partey will miss the qualifiers due to an injury setback.
Below is the 25-man squad:
GOALKEEPERS:
LAWRENCE ATI-ZIGI
JOSEPH WOLLACOTT
RICHARD OFORI
DEFENDERS:
ALIDU SEIDU
DENIS ODOI
GIDEON MENSAH
ABDUL FATAWU HAMID
KASIM ADAMS
NICHOLAS OPOKU
DANIEL AMARTEY
ABDUL MUMIN
MIDFIELDERS:
BABA IDRISSU
MAJEED ASHIMERU
ABDUL SAMED SALIS
EDMUND ADDO
MOHAMMED KUDUS
ANDRE AYEW
WINGERS:
OSMAN BUKARI
JOSEPH PAINSTIL
ERNEST NUAMAH, JORDAN AYEW
KAMALDEEN SULEMANA
FORWARDS:
INAKI WILLIAMS
ANTOINE SEMENYO
JONATHAN SOWAH