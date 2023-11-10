2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to open camp next week in Accra ahead of Madagascar and Comoros games

The players are expected to report to camp after this weekend fixtures for their respective clubs

The Black Stars will open camp next week ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros.

The former Premier League manager Chris Hughton has released a 25-man squad for the opening two World Cup qualifying games.



Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before facing Comoros at the Moroni Stadium on November 21, 2023.



It’s noteworthy captain Andre Ayew has made a return to the squad despite being unattached. Meanwhile, Jojo Wollacot, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari and Kamaldeen Sulemana who have been out of the national team due to injuries are back to the team.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey will miss the qualifiers due to an injury setback.



Below is the 25-man squad:



GOALKEEPERS:

LAWRENCE ATI-ZIGI



JOSEPH WOLLACOTT



RICHARD OFORI



DEFENDERS:



ALIDU SEIDU



DENIS ODOI



GIDEON MENSAH

ABDUL FATAWU HAMID



KASIM ADAMS



NICHOLAS OPOKU



DANIEL AMARTEY



ABDUL MUMIN



MIDFIELDERS:



BABA IDRISSU

MAJEED ASHIMERU



ABDUL SAMED SALIS



EDMUND ADDO



MOHAMMED KUDUS



ANDRE AYEW



WINGERS:



OSMAN BUKARI

JOSEPH PAINSTIL



ERNEST NUAMAH, JORDAN AYEW



KAMALDEEN SULEMANA



FORWARDS:



INAKI WILLIAMS



ANTOINE SEMENYO



JONATHAN SOWAH