16
2026 World Cup draw: Check out the six pots for African countries

World Cup Trophy 1d2c7k7b3d5311g7mtpzzgcs6f File photo

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

FIFA has released the pots for the African draws ahead of the qualification series for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The group draw will be conducted on July 12, 2023.

All the countries will be drawn into 9 groups of 6 teams, with all the group winners qualifying for the tournament.

The four best teams that finish in second place will compete in a mini-tournament and the winner will qualify for an intercontinental play-off.

Below are the Pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia

