2026 World Cup qualifiers: Chris Hughton to address the media ahead of Madagascar clash

Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton is set to face the media on Thursday evening in after Ghana's final training session for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The press briefing will occur at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 5 pm, just ahead of the training session.



Preceding Hughton, Madagascar's coach, Nicholas Dupuis, will address the media at 4:50 pm. The training schedule includes Madagascar's session at 4 pm, followed by Ghana's training at 5:30 pm.



The four-time African champions will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023, in the first Group I game of the Mexico, Canada, and ISA tournament to be hosted in 2026.

Four days later, Ghana will play as guests to Comoros in the second group match as they hope to get some good results after the disappointing defeats last month.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager will hope to bounce back to winning ways after losing the two October international friendlies to the United States and Mexico.