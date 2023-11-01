2026 World Cup qualifiers: Comoros to host Ghana at Moroni Stadium on November 21

Ghana will play away at the Moroni Stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that FIFA has confirmed the Moroni Stadium as the venue for the Comoros vs Ghana 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Coelacanths will play the Black Stars at home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in Moroni in the second group game of the qualifiers.



This will come four days after Ghana had played at home against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first group game.



Ahead of the fixture, the GFA released a statement on its website saying, “World Football governing body, FIFA has confirmed Moroni as venue for the 2026 World Cup Qualifier between Comoros and Ghana.

“According to FIFA, the Matchday two World Cup qualifier will take place at Moroni stadium - a multi-use stadium in Comoros that is currently used mostly for athletics competitions.”



The game is on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 19.00Hrs.



The two teams last met at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where Comoros humiliated Ghana 3-2 in a Group C encounter on January 19, 2023, to kick the Black Stars out of the competition.