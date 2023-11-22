2026 World Cup qualifiers: Five things we learned from the Comoros disaster

The Black Stars conceded a poor goal toward the end of the first half to lose away from home

Ghana lost to Comoros by a goal to nil at the Moroni Stadium in their second 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday evening.

The Black Stars conceded a poor goal toward the end of the first half to lose away from home, failing to grab the opportunity to top Group I after the first two qualifying matches.



Here are the five things we learned:



Comoros motivated by AFCON win



The players and supporters of Comoros were buoyed on by the win at the 2021 AFCON against Ghana. From the start, they were very confident and motivated than the Black Stars. The players played freely and the supporters cheered throughout the game.



Poor first half trend continue



Seeing Ghana produce poor first half performances since Chris Hughton took over has become a trend and it did not end against Comoros. Comoros dominated the Black Stars in every departed of that first half, had 55% possession, 3 shots on target to Ghana’s none and forced Ofori to make two make two important saves.

Lack of action leading to goal



Salis Abdul Samed, Nicholas Opoku and others were watching on without take to make a tackle or pressure Myziane Maolida to stop him from shooting but there was none, allowing him to have a free pass.



Wastefulness costs Ghana



Failing to take their chances cost the Black Stars in the game. If Antoine Semenyo had converted that early chance, the home fans would have been silenced but he squandered it. The same thing happened early in the second half when Inaki Williams failed to hit the target from an obvious.



Ghana didn’t lose because of lack of chances



The Black Stars didn’t lose the game because chances were not created in the game. Ghana created at least three clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities in that game, two fell to Inaki Williams and one, very early in the game to Antoine Semenyo.