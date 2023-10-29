2026 World Cup qualifiers: It will be too late if you fail to beat Madagascar and Comoros – GFA tells Chris Hughton

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has cautioned Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to return to winning against Madagascar and Comoros or will face the consequences.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United boss has come under pressure following the team’s recent poor performance.



Despite steering the Black Stars to secure Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification, Hughton’s unbeaten start was ended in the October friendly games.



The four-time African champions were beaten 2-0 against Mexico in the first friendly game before losing 4-0 against the USA.



With World Cup qualifiers coming up in November, Asante Twum in an interview with Asempa FM said the country’s football governing body will not accept anything but results or face the consequences.



“So what it means is that immediately, there is the need for everybody to wake up because we cannot afford to go into the November games and back and give another excuse which is very dangerous because if you are playing Madagascar at home and Comoros away, these are two crucial matches and your next games will be in March next year so if you come back with another excuse, perhaps, it will be too little too late," he said.

“Something similar affected our chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. After drawing goalless with Uganda in Tamale, we knew it was over for us and we could not recover.



“Like I said, it is a wake-up call for the management, the technical team and the playing body. Everybody has seen that things are not right with the national team so we have to improve our performance.



“The leadership of the Football Association is concerned, the technical team is concerned and the playing body is also concerned especially the senior players and we must do everything possible to rescue the team before our next game,” he said.



Ghana will first host Madagascar in their Group I opener before travelling to play Comoros.