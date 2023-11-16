2026 World Cup qualifiers: Madagascar arrive in Kumasi; hold first training ahead of Ghana clash

The squad engaged in a training session in Kumasi on Wednesday

Madagascar has touched down in Kumasi, gearing up for the inaugural match of Group I in the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

The squad engaged in a training session in Kumasi on Wednesday and is scheduled for another practice on Thursday, leading up to the highly anticipated game set to take place on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



With aspirations of a strong start, Madagascar aims to face the challenge posed by the Black Stars before returning home for their second group match against Chad.



On the other side, the Black Stars of Ghana have been situated in Kumasi since Tuesday, preparing for this pivotal encounter.

The four-time African champions are eager to kick off the World Cup qualifiers on a triumphant note, aiming for back to back appearances at the World Cup.



It's worth noting that the last meeting between these two teams resulted in a 3-0 victory for Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.