2026 World Cup qualifiers: We know what to expect - Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott has disclosed that the Black Stars are aware of the competitive nature of the World Cup Qualifiers and are ready to bag victories in the group matches.

Jojo Wollacott who helped Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup sadly missed out on the tournament due to injury.



After a one-year layoff, the goalkeeper returns to the squad with much confidence.



Speaking on his arrival in Ghana, Wollacott told Sahara Football, “It feels very good to be back. I was struggling with injury but I feel good and happy to be back.”

Asked how difficult he expects the 2026 World Cup qualifiers to be, the goalkeeper said, “If you remember the last it was a difficult journey and we know what to expect so we taking these games very seriously but I am sure we will get the victories.”



The Black Stars will come up against Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium and Comoros for the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.



