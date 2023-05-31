21 goals in 131 matches: The numbers of Ghana's four strikers for Madagascar match

L-R Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew, Okyere Wriedt, Jordan Ayew

When the Black Stars face Madagascar on June 18, 2023, they will be trying to seal their qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana is one victory away from qualifying for the event, which will be held in Ivory Coast.



Manager Chris Hughton named his 24-man squad on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in preparations for the game. The squad had four attackers, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and Kwesi Okyere Wriedt.



In football, attackers' primary task is to score and put their team ahead. They carry a substantial share of the load and are always relied on for goals.



Ghana's attackers named for the away game against Madagascar have scored a combined 21 goals in the 2022/2023 season.



The Black Stars thumped Madagascar 3-0 in Kumasi to kickstart the qualifiers a year ago, now they would need any form of a win to qualify.

However, Ghana have struggled for goals in their last three qualifying matches, scoring three goals. Only one of the three goals was scored by a striker.



Therefore, the four attacking options named in the squad would have to prove reliable this time to get the desired win.



Here is a breakdown of the 21 goals scored among the four attackers named



Inaki Williams



Athletic Club striker, Inaki Williams has scored about 80 percent of the 17 goals scored by the four combined.

Williams has scored 11 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season with one game left to end the 2022/2023 La Liga season.



Jordan Ayew



Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew scored 4 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season.



He scored all four in the just-ended 2022/2023 Premier League season.



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt netted 3 goals in 27 games for Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel.



Andre Ayew



Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, played for two clubs in the 2022/2023 season. He spent the first half of the season at Al Sadd in Qatar before joining Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window.



He had scored 4 goals before his move but could not increase his tally during his 6-months loan spell in the Premier League.



