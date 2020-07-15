Sports News

21 stranded Ghanaian footballers in Ethiopia to arrive on Friday

Last month the players called on gov't to airlift them back home

Lateef Mohammed, one of the Ghanaian footballers stranded in Ethiopia due to the closure of the Ghanaian borders amid the coronavirus pandemic has disclosed to Happy Sports that they will be arriving in the country on Friday 17 July 2020.

The players totalling 21 will emplane from Ethiopia to Lome, Togo and be transported by bus from Lome to Accra where they will be quarantined at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports, Lateef Mohammed said, “We will be coming home on Friday. Some of us have paid monies between $200- $500.

“We have been told we will be picked by bus at Lome and then sent to Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to be quarantined”



Happy Sports has sighted a letter from the government which has given the green light for the stranded players to be allowed entry into the country.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.