22 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan releases song for Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan Legyandry 610x400.png Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has released a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The African Girls and Odo Pa hitmaker released the song to mobilize support for his former teammates (Black Stars players) and motivate them to victory in the upcoming World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan's World Cup song is a remix of Kiaani's Turn Up song as he declared it as the official anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This will be the second time Asamoah Gyan has collaborated with Kiaani to work on a song after their Ungrateful song.

"The Anthem for The @Fifaworldcup is here let’s go Ghana !!!???????? Myself ft Kiaani," Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Twitter page.



